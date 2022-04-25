EXO’s Chen to be discharged from military service today; SM Entertainment CONFIRMS his next appearance

It’s April 25, 2022 and the date marks a special day in the life of EXO-Ls! Kim Jongdae aka member Chen of group EXO will be discharged from his mandatory military service today after serving for the last 18 months. After enlisting on October 26, 2020, Chen served as an active duty soldier and was rarely spotted in the public eye. However, no special military events have been planned for his return.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Chen’s return as he was last seen attending military events and not much was revealed about his activities in over 2 years. EXO-Ls took to social media to express their happiness on hearing about Chen’s completion of military service. Following EXO’s Xiumin, Suho and D.O.'s return, Chen is the fourth member to finish off his service while Chanyeol and Baekhyun are currently carrying out their own.

Previously, Chen announced his decision to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in January 2020 and revealed the news of him becoming a father. He was blessed with a baby girl in April 2020 while he left for his service in October 2020. Further in November 2021, it was revealed that Chen is expecting his second child with wife following which SM Entertainment released a statement confirming the same. It was reported that Chen has welcomed his second child in January 2022.

On the same day, SM Entertainment confirmed his upcoming appearance. According to the lineup revealed for SMTOWN LIVE 2022 SMCU EXPRESS in Tokyo, Chen will be joining fellow members Suho and Kai at Tokyo Dome on August 27 and 28.

Powerful vocalist, a part of EXO’s sub-unit CBX and a fantastic solo singer, the world awaits the return of Chen and his warm vocals.

