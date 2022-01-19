EXO’s Chen has reportedly welcomed the birth of his second child with wife

EXO-Ls it’s time to celebrate once again! According to an exclusive report from Xportsnews, EXO member Chen and his wife have welcomed the birth of their second child. The report mentions that the birth took place recently.

SM Entertainment confirmed the news of Chen’s wife being pregnant with the couple’s second child on November 16, 2021, however not much was revealed about the gender of the baby or the due date in the confirmation. According to the latest reports, EXO’s Chen welcomed the baby a few days ago.

The EXO member announced the news of his marriage and the pregnancy of his then fiancée with their first child on January 13, 2020, through a handwritten letter to his fans. His wife is a non-celebrity and the information about her has been kept very private so far. Further, the couple welcomed the birth of their baby in April 2020. Soon, Chen enlisted in the military on October 26, 2020 as an active duty soldier.

Chen is the first EXO member to have married and the first to have kids of his own. Moreover, the news has come as a happy surprise to fans of the K-pop world who rarely see a young artist announce their dating news, much less marriage and children. Many have wholeheartedly welcomed the news and we cannot wait to see the talented singer return after completing his mandatory military service in April of this year.

