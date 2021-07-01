EXO’s D.O. is all set to drop his first solo album and we can’t keep calm

D.O. 's first solo album ‘Empathy’ to drop on 26th July . Read ahead to know more

EXO has been giving back to back comebacks to make up for their time of inactivity and what made this comeback extra special was the active participation of Lay, the 9th member who was on temporary hiatus due to the straining relationship between China and South Korea but all matters are now resolved, Lay was back and we could ‘not fight the feeling’, grooving to the tunes. EXO-Ls are also glad that D.O finally decided to work on his solo music and we are definitely going to be swept off our feet by this release.

D.O. is the sixth member in EXO to have a solo album and knowing his honey-like vocals, we just know July 26th is going to be a ‘sweet’ day for us. On July 1st, EXO released a black and white teaser photo on Twitter, confirming D.O’s mini-album plans. Looking ethereal as always, the concept was taking a lot of EXO-Ls back to the ‘Growl’ era of denim shorts, white shirt, tie and the obvious black and white background.

The concept photo also got the fans to fawn over D.O’s visuals. Some could just say ‘Oh my God’, while some were confident that this ‘schoolboy look and his vocals will rock the entire music industry’ and some got to thinking about the genre of the album. They think D.O would either stay within his comfort zone but he is more likely to branch to different genres like R&B or rock.

Besides the upcoming album, D.O has also been filming for ‘The Moon’, which is about a man on Earth who discovers man stuck in outer space. The man in outer space has been isolated because of an accident. The man on Earth tries to save him. He has also been confirmed for the remake of the Taiwanese film ‘Secret’.

What do you think would be the genre of ‘Empathy’? Let us know in the comments below

