EXO’s D.O. and Kim Hee Ae completed the principal filming of the awaited sci fi movie ‘The Moon’

According to the production company on October 13th, 'The Moon' filming started in June, finished filming on October 12th and started post-production. 'The Moon' is a sci-fi human blockbuster film about a man left alone in space due to an accident and another man on Earth who wants to return him safely. It is directed by Kim Yong Hwa, who mobilized a large audience with the first and second parts of 'Along with the Gods'.

The visual of the vast universe will be implemented by Dexter Studio, which is in charge of VFX such as 'Seungriho'. It is the ambition to show more advanced technology. In particular, it is expected that the synergy of Sol Kyung Gu and Do Kyung Soo, which will be shown in the still unfamiliar Korean sci-fi movie, will be completed with the visual.

D.O.'s first solo album, "Empathy," was released on various music sites on July 26, while the title song "Rose" music video was released on YouTube and Naver TV SMTOWN channel at the same time. The title song "Rose" is an acoustic folk genre song with a cheerful guitar rhythm, and the lyrics written by D.O. draws a refreshing love story that shows the heart and courage of the person confessing to the other, and the music video captures the audience’s attention by using a rotoscoping technique that combines traces and illustrations to match the mood of the bright and exciting song.

Kim Hee Ae is a South Korean actress. She is best known for her leading roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Sons and Daughters’ (1992), ‘Perfect Love’ (2003), ‘My Husband's Woman’ (2007), ‘How Long I've Kissed’ (2012), ‘Secret Affair’ (2014), and ‘The World of the Married’ (2020). She has received multiple acting awards including two Daesang (Grand Prize) and four Best Actress Awards for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2020, she was selected as Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

