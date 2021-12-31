EXO’s D.O confirms his return to KBS after 7 years as a vengeful prosecutor in ‘Real Sword Battle’

On December 31st, the new drama 'Real Sword Battle' is scheduled to be organized into 12 episodes on KBS2 and it's to be released in 2022. The exact broadcast time has not been determined. 'Real Sword Battle' is a drama that tells the story of a true prosecutor armed with vengeance and anger, who achieves outrageous justice for the weak and victims, and takes satisfaction in destroying the prosecution organization as well as the deep-rooted corruption in the Republic of Korea.

Previously, the drama drew the attention of D.O after he was discharged from the military in January of 2021. He may have an eye-catching appearance as well as a spunky and cheerful personality, and is a character who stands on the side of the weak and fights in the way of the powerful.

D.O confirmed the male lead role of Joo Gul Ryun in the Korean remake of the Taiwanese film ‘Secret’, and Won Jin Ah was selected as the female lead, known as Gye Run Mi. Shin Ye Eun has taken on the role of another female lead, which will be having a bigger impact than in the original. 'Secret' began filming on November 17th.

D.O makes a return to KBS for the first time in about 7 years after '! Remember You' with 'True Sword Battle'. Accordingly, it is expected that D.O, who became a popular actor through the drama '100 Days My Prince' and the movies 'Along with the Gods' and 'Swing Kids', will be able to play an active role as a brilliant prosecutor for the KBS drama. Producer Yoon Jae Hyuk will be in charge of 'Real Sword Battle'. They are currently casting a female lead, and are planning to start filming in the first half of 2022.

