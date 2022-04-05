EXO’s D.O. CONFIRMS return to small screen with lead role as a prosecutor

Fans can rejoice as drama actor Do Kyungsoo is set to return to their screens soon enough. EXO’s D.O. has confirmed his next acting gig and we couldn’t be happier. On April 5, it was confirmed that the lead role will be taken up by the star, marking his return to dramas.

‘Prosecutor Jin’s Victory’ (literal title) or ‘True Swordsmanship’ or ‘True Sword Battle’ is a drama about a prosecutor named Jin Jung who will wreak havoc for bringing justice to the weak and victimised people. Though a delinquent himself, the prosecutor will work tirelessly for the justice of others. Uprooting the deeply embedded corruption in the country becomes his prime task. Unaffected by the pressures of wealth and power, he marches right ahead with determination to throttle the officials whose hands are painted with bad money. He centers his life around vengeance for the wronged and is remembered by his peers for his actions through generations.

D.O. has previously wooed the audiences by his charms in the dramas ‘It's Okay, That's Love’, ‘Hello Monster’ and his first lead role with ‘100 Days My Prince’. He has also taken up multiple movie roles that have cemented his standing as a flourishing actor in the industry while also simultaneously wowing with his music.

It was previously reported that the drama is expected to start filming in the first half of 2022. Following his comeback drama after his military service, all eyes are on EXO’s D.O. to witness what kind of magic he will bring to the screen.

