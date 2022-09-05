EXO’s D.O, Lee Se Hee and more partake in script reading for KBS’ new legal drama; Premiering on THIS date

On September 5th, KBS-2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Bad Prosecutor' released the script reading session. EXO’s D.O, Lee Se Hee, Ha Joon, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Si Eon, Joo Bo Young, Yeon Jun Seok, Kim Chang Wan, Kim Tae Woo, Choi Kwang Il and others attended.

'Bad Prosecutor' is the story of a rogue prosecutor 'Jin Jeong' (EXO’s D.O) punishing corrupt and powerful people. Director Kim Seong Ho of the Netflix series 'Move to Heaven' and writer Im Young Bin, who co-wrote the drama 'Sketch', collaborated.

EXO’s D.O takes on the role of Jin Jeong, a goofy prosecutor. He read the script in a serious voice. He crossed the line between comedy and charisma. Lee Se Hee played the role of Shin A Ra, a senior prosecutor in the criminal department of the Central District Prosecutors' Office. She is a person who cares and protects while she clashes with Jin Jeong (D.O). Ha Joon played the role of Oh Do Hwan. He is an elite who passed the bar exam at the age of 22. He is ambitious to ascend to the top at any cost.

Kim Sang Ho takes on the role of Park Jae Kyung, the head of the civil service department. A mysterious person whose true identity is unknown. We present calm and pleasant fun chemistry. Lee Si Eon took on the role of hacker Go Jung Do. He is a hacker with ambiguous skills and is forced to be dragged around by Jin's weakness. He foretold a savory performance.

