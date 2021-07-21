EXO’s D.O. shares details of upcoming album ‘Empathy’; To release Spanish version of B-side ‘It’s Love’
Brace yourself to go on an emotional ride of a romantic rollercoaster as the multi-talented singer, actor and producer, EXO’s D.O. is all set to release his first mixtape on 26 July at 6PM KST. Subsequent to announcing D.O.'s first solo album, SM Entertainment, on 19 July revealed more details about the mini album ‘Empathy’.
The album, which is anticipated to be a flawless depiction of D.O.’s artistry is likely to be a soulful, acoustic masterpiece incorporating the freshness of a warm summer day. It is set to be inclusive of a total of eight songs, two of which are bonus tracks, the first one being a Spanish version of the acoustic pop song ‘It’s Love’ and the second one, an English version of ‘Rose’.
The first highly anticipated self-written title track on the album ‘Rose’, will be a depiction of ‘confession of love’ wrapped in the acoustic folk melody complemented by the uplifting rhythm of guitar. EXO-Ls can look forward to the vibrant and fresh summer vibes of the song.
Up next is the B-side track that the netizens are profoundly looking forward to, ‘I’m gonna love you’, released in collaboration with rapper Wonstein. The track is also expected to be a romantic confession of adoration and love, embellished by the heart warming melody of guitar.
Fans cannot wait to witness this masterpiece and how it will combine the soulful voice of EXO’s main vocalist with the intense rap style of Wonstein.
The joy doubles as ‘Empathy’ shelters its second bonus track ‘Si Fuersas Mia’, the Spanish version of ‘It’s Love’, a latin style pop track throwing light on the bittersweet feeling of being in love and how we continue to seek love even when it leads to dismay and pain. The track is likely to experience a great deal of positive response from fans across the globe.
Other tracks which will also be a part of the mixtape include ‘Dad’, ‘I’m fine’ and ‘My Love’.
