EXO’s D.O. shares details of upcoming album ‘Empathy’; To release Spanish version of B-side ‘It’s Love’

Brace yourself to go on an emotional ride of a romantic rollercoaster as the multi-talented singer, actor and producer, EXO’s D.O. is all set to release his first mixtape on 26 July at 6PM KST. Subsequent to announcing D.O.'s first solo album, SM Entertainment, on 19 July revealed more details about the mini album ‘Empathy’.

The album, which is anticipated to be a flawless depiction of D.O.’s artistry is likely to be a soulful, acoustic masterpiece incorporating the freshness of a warm summer day. It is set to be inclusive of a total of eight songs, two of which are bonus tracks, the first one being a Spanish version of the acoustic pop song ‘It’s Love’ and the second one, an English version of ‘Rose’.

The first highly anticipated self-written title track on the album ‘Rose’, will be a depiction of ‘confession of love’ wrapped in the acoustic folk melody complemented by the uplifting rhythm of guitar. EXO-Ls can look forward to the vibrant and fresh summer vibes of the song.