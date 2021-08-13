EXO’s D.O. in talks to return to dramaland as THIS character

D.O might be doing another lead actor role soon and we cannot keep calm. On August 13, it was reported that EXO’s D.O. has been offered the role of a prosecutor in the upcoming drama ‘True Swordsmanship’ also temporarily called ‘Victory by Sword’. It follows the story of an honest prosecutor who fights for justice for the weak and victimized.

Further, his role is said to be ‘armed with bad manners’ and will aim to destroy all corruption in his organization as well as the country. As a delinquent, D.O. will take on the role of Jin Jeong, the main character. An SM Entertainment official responded to the reports by saying, “Do Kyungsoo received an offer to appear in the new drama 'True Swordsmanship' and is positively reviewing it.”

EXO’s D.O. is a talented singer and actor. He has been receiving love for his skills in acting ever since he began his role as a supporting actor in the movie ‘Cart’ and has since then starred in multiple projects on the big and small screen alike. Some of his notable works include the dramas ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’ and ‘100 Days My Prince’.

If confirmed, this will be D.O.’s comeback to the acting scene after his return from the military in January 2021. He recently released his first solo album ‘Empathy’ with the title song ‘Rose’ and received critical acclaim for it all over the world.

We look forward to D.O.’s return to acting!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO's Lay sends stan Twitter in a meltdown as THIS character in C Drama 'Crime Crackdown'