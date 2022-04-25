EXO’s D.O. tests positive for COVID-19, not displaying any symptoms

EXO’s D.O. has tested positive for COVID-19. His agency, SM Entertainment, announced the news on April 25, sharing that the singer and actor was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus earlier in the day. The agency further shared that D.O. has completed the second round of vaccination for COVID-19 and is currently not displaying any symptoms.

You can read SM Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

EXO’s D.O. received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 today (April 25).

D.O. has completed the second round of vaccination for COVID-19, and currently has no symptoms. He has paused all schedules and is under self-isolation and home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

We will thoroughly comply with the quarantine guidelines and do our best to focus on his recovery by considering the health and safety of our artists as our top priority.

Thank you.”

Born Do Kyungsoo, D.O. debuted as a part of the South Korean boy group EXO in April 2012. In September 2014, he made his debut as an actor with a supporting role in the movie ‘Cart’, for which he also released an OST ‘Crying Out’.

Following this, D.O. made his small screen debut in the same year, with a supporting role in SBS’ ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’. His performance earned him critical praise and a nomination for the Best New Actor award at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards. D.O. will be seen next in KBS’ ‘True Sword Battle’, scheduled for release in 2022.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to EXO’s D.O.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BIGHIT MUSIC clarifies reports on BTS’ Jimin house being seized due to unpaid Health Insurance premiums