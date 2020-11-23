EXO’s former member Tao CONFESSES his love for anonymous girl; Eagle eyed fans think it’s IU

Former EXO member Tao recently confessed that he currently has a crush on an anonymous girl and dropped several hints about her, which led fans to believe that its pop icon and actress IU.

On a recent live stream, former EXO member, Tao, confessed his feelings for an unknown female! Although he did not mention the name, many fans are speculating that it is none other than IU. During an Instagram live stream, he said: “Let me tell you, there’s a girl I really love. I really love her. If she’s willing, if she’s okay with it, I can reveal it to the world right away tomorrow. I can marry her tomorrow. I really love her. I can watch her videos all day. But I don’t like her as a fan – I really think she can be my girlfriend. But I can’t see her. We’re not in the same country. I even DM-ed her, but she didn’t reply. So embarrassing! Actually but I don’t read my DMs too, I wouldn’t go into the DMs but I was trying to – nevermind, I can’t say too much or you guys will go look into it. She’s from overseas… but it can’t be helped.”

Eagle-eyed fans were convinced that it is IU given that Tao currently only follows 3 people on Instagram — two of the artists under his agency, and IU herself. According to a fan on Weibo, Tao had also posted a since-deleted photo of IU on his account the previous day.

If you missed it, Tao recently made headlines when he reacted to being confused for a BTS member back in January. Earlier this year, the former EXO singer was unfortunately confused for a BTS singer. The Chinese singer was in Iceland to film a variety show when he noticed a couple of fans were checking his Instagram account. Tao noticed and decided to reach out to them with the offer to take a picture with him. While the moment was supposed to be adorable, it took an awkward turn almost immediately. In a video of the incident shared online, the girl asked Tao if he was a BTS member. "What did you say? No, I’m not BTS," he clarified, as per an AllKPop report. "You look like a member of BTS," the fan added. "Thank you. Do you know EXO? I'm EXO member before," he said.

If that wasn't enough, Tao jokes the camera person to edit the embarrassing part out. "Cut this part out! The part where they said I look like a member of Bangtan Sonyeondan! They said I look like a boy from BTS!" he informs the female MC. "BTS at that time weren’t even as popular as we [EXO] were... Now she’s saying I look like BTS. Sorry everyone, I’ve been mistaken as a member of BTS. I don’t know who’s who anymore. Who am I? Where Am I?" he added.

