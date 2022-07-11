EXO’s Kai, BTS’ RM & more: Vote for your favourite 3rd gen male K-pop soloist

Previously, we looked at some prominent 3rd generation female K-pop soloists. In today’s poll, we’re taking a look at some notable male soloists, including members of BTS, EXO, SEVENTEEN, and more. These artists have either made official debuts as soloists, or have presented their solo work through mixtapes.

Whether as part of their groups, or as soloists, these artists have stunned fans with their talent, their attention to detail, and their undeniable hard work. Each of these artists has carved a name for themselves in the industry, and is known for possessing a unique style and way of storytelling. Through their solo work, they’ve continued to grow and develop as artists, while exploring new themes and concepts.

Although we cannot bring ourselves to pick favourites from among these immensely talented artists, whose musical style is your personal favourite? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take part in the poll, below:

