EXO’s Kai captivates audience in his somber look and unique outfit in ‘Peaches’ concept images

In the teasers, Kai is surrounded by pink water as he poses in a black suit and white train. The EXO member's second mini album 'Peaches' is dropping on November 30 KST. The title song 'Peaches' is a medium-tempo R&B genre song with an addictive melody and heavy 808 bass. It contains the desire to be together forever.

Previously, EXO unveiled the mood sampler for Kai’s latest solo comeback ‘Peaches’ and we are ready to groove to the song. The mood sampler began with Kai in an empty house and his forlorn stare into the empty space gave the viewers goosebumps. Kai is recognized for his unrivaled performance and stage dominance as a 'world-class performer' through EXO and solo activities, the upgraded performance to be shown with the new song 'Peaches' is also raising expectations.

Kim Jong In, better known as Kai, is a South Korean singer, model, actor, and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, ‘Kai’. Apart from his musical career, Kai has also starred in various television dramas such as ‘Choco Bank’ (2016), ‘Andante’ (2017), and ‘Spring Has Come’ (2018).

He was cast in the Japanese drama ‘Spring Has Come’, based on the Japanese novel of the same name. The drama marks the first time a non-Japanese actor takes a lead role on a drama produced by the broadcasting station Wowow. Kai is widely considered to be one of the best dancers of South Korea and K-pop.

