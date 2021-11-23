EXO’s Kai to hold a countdown live for his upcoming solo comeback 'Peaches' on THIS date

Kai will hold his first-ever online concert, 'Beyond LIVE #Cinema - Kai: KLoor,' to be broadcast on Naver Vlive's Beyond LIVE channel on December 12 at 3 pm KST (11. 30 am IST). Tickets for the online concert will be available on Naver Vlive on December 1 from 3 pm KST (11.20 am IST) onwards.

He will also give point choreography lessons, talk about behind-the-scenes, and spoilers for the first solo concert and more. Kai, who is preparing to release his new solo mini-album, will be holding a KAI ‘Peaches’ Countdown Live broadcast on November 30 starting at 5 pm KST (1.30 pm IST). During this broadcast, Kai plans to introduce the songs on his album, including the title track, 'Peaches'. The title track, 'Peaches', is a medium-tempo R&B genre song with an addictive melody and a heavy 808 bass.

On November 11, Kai officially announced that he would be making his return with his second mini-album 'Peaches' at the end of the month. 'Peaches' is due out on November 30 at 6 pm KST- exactly one year after he made his solo debut with 'KAI' in 2020. Also, Kai recently became the first EXO member to surpass 100 million views with his solo music video 'Mmmh' on YouTube. Kai’s second solo mini-album, 'Peaches' will officially release on November 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai captivates audience in his somber look and unique outfit in ‘Peaches’ concept images

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.