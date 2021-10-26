EXO’s Kai to make a solo comeback in November?

On October 26, it was reported that the EXO member and soloist, Kai will be making a comeback in late November. Kai first debuted as a solo artist back on November 30, 2020, with mini-album ‘Kai’ and lead song ‘Mmmh’. The album went on to receive praise from fans while the sensuous choreography became a fad among dance lovers.

Kai, original name Kim Jongin, made his debut with powerhouse EXO in 2012. A dance prodigy, Kai has been a beloved celebrity, as a part of the group and on his own. Making his acting debut in 2016, Kai has since starred in Japanese and Korean drama series. He also debuted in the group SuperM with fellow EXO member Baekhyun alongside members of other SM Entertainment groups SHINee, NCT and Way V in October 2019.

Kai has enjoyed viral fame when it comes to his expressions and intense dance skills. His brand value has continued to be on the rise, landing him partnerships with known brands. Kai became the face of Gucci and is also the first-ever male muse for cosmetic brand Bobbi Brown. He has also previously taken on the role of a model and is the global ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022.

‘Kai’ had a total of 6 tracks that showcased his infallible charm over melodious tunes. Fans are looking forward to Kai’s next step as a singer as he is expected to make a solo comeback one year after his debut and is currently preparing for the same.

