EXO’s Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

EXO’s Kai has achieved a new milestone with his solo debut title track ‘Mmmh’! The song has officially crossed 100 million streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify, as per the platform’s latest update. As of writing, ‘Mmmh’ stands at 100,171,190 streams on the platform.

Released as the lead single from Kai’s solo debut mini album ‘KAI - The 1st Mini Album’, the song was officially unveiled on November 30, 2020. This means that it took about one year, seven months, and three weeks for ‘Mmmh’ to reach the 100 million streams mark. With this, the song becomes Kai’s first solo song to have reached this immense milestone!



The singer, model, actor and dancer was the first member of EXO to be revealed by SM Entertainment in December 2011, ahead of the group’s official debut in 2012. In 2016, Kai made his acting debut through the web drama ‘Choco Bank’, which saw him taking on the role of the male lead. In October 2019, Kai debuted as part of SM Entertainment’s group SuperM with their self-titled extended play, alongside fellow EXO member Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucas.

Kai’s then-upcoming first solo album was announced in July 2020, and ‘KAI - The 1st Mini Album’ was officially released in November of the same year, along with a music video for its lead single ‘Mmmh’, marking his debut as a solo artist. The following year, his second extended play ‘Peaches’ was released in November, along with its title track of the same name.

Congratulations to EXO’s Kai for his latest achievement with ‘Mmmh’!

