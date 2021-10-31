EXO’s Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube; BLACKPINK’s Lisa stays atop UK’s Singles Chart

This year has been for the K-pop soloists in more ways than one. Comeback after comeback, continuous debuts and more have highlighted the strong influence of members of K-pop groups in their individual styles. We have seen more up and coming artists get the doors opened for them with a strong onset of solo singers making their way into the music industry.

Two people who have been forefronting this rise in the popularity of solo music are EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Kai made his solo debut in November 2020 with a self-named album and its title track ‘Mmmh’ that has redefined music and performance for EXO fans and casual listeners alike. Now, almost 11 months after the song and album release, the music video for ‘Mmmh’ has crossed a staggering number with 100 million views on YouTube. Though it is a familiar achievement for the EXO squad, Kai is the first member to have achieved it on his own.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is spreading her ‘LALISA’ fever all around the world. Not shying away from its fame, the single album from the Thai singer has achieved great feats when it comes to ranking on global charts for weeks now ever since the album was released on September 10. Now, claiming her influence on the UK Official Singles Chart Lisa has become the first female K-pop soloist to stay on it for 4 weeks straight.

‘MONEY’, the b-side track started off at No.81 and then flew up to No. 54 last week. As of this week, it has risen 8 more spots to grab the No. 46 position on the UK Official Singles Chart.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai to make a solo comeback in November?

Which song do you like more? Let us know below.