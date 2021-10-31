EXO’s Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube; BLACKPINK’s Lisa stays atop UK’s Singles Chart

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:31 AM IST  |  16.7K
   
Kai and Lisa at events
Kai and Lisa at events: courtesy of News1
Advertisement

This year has been for the K-pop soloists in more ways than one. Comeback after comeback, continuous debuts and more have highlighted the strong influence of members of K-pop groups in their individual styles. We have seen more up and coming artists get the doors opened for them with a strong onset of solo singers making their way into the music industry.

 

Two people who have been forefronting this rise in the popularity of solo music are EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Kai made his solo debut in November 2020 with a self-named album and its title track ‘Mmmh’ that has redefined music and performance for EXO fans and casual listeners alike. Now, almost 11 months after the song and album release, the music video for ‘Mmmh’ has crossed a staggering number with 100 million views on YouTube. Though it is a familiar achievement for the EXO squad, Kai is the first member to have achieved it on his own. 

 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is spreading her ‘LALISA’ fever all around the world. Not shying away from its fame, the single album from the Thai singer has achieved great feats when it comes to ranking on global charts for weeks now ever since the album was released on September 10. Now, claiming her influence on the UK Official Singles Chart Lisa has become the first female K-pop soloist to stay on it for 4 weeks straight.

 

‘MONEY’, the b-side track started off at No.81 and then flew up to No. 54 last week. As of this week, it has risen 8 more spots to grab the No. 46 position on the UK Official Singles Chart. 

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.  

 

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai to make a solo comeback in November?

 

Which song do you like more? Let us know below.

Advertisement

Credits: News1


Comments
Anonymous : Kpop, talentless artificially fabricated brats, no musical qualities, just the right looks. Hence only popular with 16 year old girls who have no idea what good music actually means!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Actually if you want to talk about real talent and years of hard practise,you cannot even compare the pop scene in America to kpop who aren't brats but have a unique way of doing music,appealing to fans They are literally used as milking machines for their respective companies One thing for sure,some are ridiculously talented and make Anerican stars look like amateurs Choreography,song writing,vocals,producing is held on a high standard and you won't last if you don't have these talents.My problem is that they do have very unrealistic beauty standards But talent drives instead of controversies or pr stunts,gross sexual shows that American artists thrive on One of the many reasons kpop is growing Get over it boo I've attended so many concerts in my life watching the greats and lost interest in music totally but after watching Bts(most popular) perform I was pretty shocked I did not expect anything extraordinary,I had a whole perception and it was shattered There are no music acts anywhere doing it like them and the language barrier just faded. We all do have opinions but try making objective,reasonable ones.You cannot generalise and label it all shitty.There are excellent artists and average ones just like mainstream pop that has countless average artists over real ones. Have a blessed day boo!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : For your information also kpop has the most diverse fandom with fans who are 60-80 years Perhaps we are bored with generic over sexual mainstream nonsense.
REPLY 2 3 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All