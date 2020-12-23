EXO’s Kai says ‘I can be happy as long as I can dance’ in rare interview; REVEALS he’s HORRIBLE at sports

EXO’s Kai recently chatted with W Korea and got candid about everything from music to family, inspiration and much more. Read the full interview below.

EXO’s Kai was recently interviewed by W Korea during which he spilt a lot of secrets! First off, Kai shared something he couldn’t do. He said, “There are many things I can’t do, and one of them is doing something with my body.” The interviewer was surprised because he’s known for having a good physique. He candidly replied, “I really can’t do it. I can’t do anything related to my body other than dancing and posing for photos. I’m not good at sports, and I easily break stuff. I have a habit of spilling things, and I lose a lot of objects. I usually don’t like complicated things, and I tend to just live indifferently.” Then Kai talked about his title track “Mmmh.” He said, “The word ‘Mmmh’ is used in various cases and has different meanings. It is a word that is often uttered unconsciously in one’s life. We even said it just a moment ago. It is also used as a sign of understanding and to indicate a time when we’re thinking about something. I thought it would be fun to express that kind of ‘Mmmh’ in a simple way, so I portrayed that in the music video. The video has a dystopian vibe that takes place in the future, and it expresses my existence as a god who meets various worlds and people.”

The interviewer pointed out he isn’t a vocalist in either SuperM or EXO but managed to sing all the songs in his solo album alone. Kai explained, “It took about eight months to make the album. Of course, I have been practicing singing since I was a trainee, but I practiced in earnest while preparing for this album. But my goal wasn’t to show one specific thing, like ‘a singer who dances very well’ or ‘a singer who sings well.'” He continued, “I want to use everything as a tool in order to create the image of Kai. Titles, such as artists who perform well or dress well, do not matter much to me. The image that people feel and think about when they hear my name is more important. I want to make everyone look forward to my next performance. If there is anything I want to show and express in my activities for this album or the next one, I want to use the experience I have as a singer who’s been active for ten years, what I learned as Gucci ambassador, and whatever else to express that.”

The interviewer commented that Kai seems like a perfectionist who will accomplish something he wants with fierce determination. Kai shared, “I’m not that kind of person. I just do what I need to do. I do whatever I need to as much as I need to. As I said in a previous interview, I don’t want to do anything with the mind of conquering something under the idea of becoming the ‘king of dancing.’ If I want to accomplish something, I try not to overdo it or lack the effort for it. Any artist will think of the best picture, so they will give it their all.”

Kai explained more about the idea of finding the appropriate amount of something. Laughing, he commented, “I’ve already lived with fierce determination before. I don’t do that anymore because experience taught me that it’s not good to live like that. With this album, I performed at three broadcasting companies. It was the first, second, and third day of my solo performance. It was hard because I didn’t like something on the first day. I tried to make up for it on the second day, and on the third day, I wasn’t satisfied, but I was getting better and better. I think that kind of flow is enough. I no longer try to memorize things, and I don’t fix my attention on where the camera is filming me.”

When asked if he ever grows sick and tired of dancing or performing, he said, “Of course. Sometimes I experience a lot of pain. I was really stressed out when I wasn’t satisfied with myself. It was eating away at, not just Kai, but Kim Jong In (his real name) as well. I truly realized that’s not healthy, and I had to get rid of it. Ever since then, if I feel like I’m about to get stressed, I first examine why I’m feeling that way. I try to think. Then I control my mind, and I shake it off here and there.”

The interviewer pointed out he seems like someone who knows how to treasure himself, and he responded, “I have to treasure myself. Everyone needs to treasure themselves. For those who can’t do that well, they’ll be able to change once they go through an extreme situation. However, it’s best to change before one experiences that. Aren’t we all living to be happy? I think you need to make an effort to be happy. What I always seek is happiness.”

Then Kai talked about his love for his family. He said whenever he’s troubled, he either thinks about it himself or shares his concerns with his family. He added he was grateful to them and commented, “The first most important thing is myself. I have to be happy. My family comes next, and my work is third.”

Previously, Kai appeared on “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) with his niece and nephew. When asked what advice he would give them if they want to become an idol like him, he said, “Well, first, I’m going to ask them if they want to be a star, and if they want to be a singer, I’ll ask them why. It’s easy to imagine just the positive aspects of being a celebrity, but it gets difficult when no one looks for you anymore. Even if they aim to become a star, they can’t live as stars forever. So I’ll ask them to figure out why they want to be a celebrity and what they like first.”

Then he was asked about what he would do if his niece and nephew become disappointed they won’t receive his whole-hearted support. He shared, “The reason I became an idol was just because I liked dancing. It wasn’t because I wanted to be a star. I think I can be happy as long as I can dance. Anyone can try to get a related job by doing what they like, and if it doesn’t work out well, they can still do what they like and change their jobs. Their lives won’t be ruined just because they don’t get the job they want. They have to think separately about what they like and what they’re good at.” Kai didn’t forget to mention his fans. He talked about his relationship with them, saying, “We’re going on the same path together. Not only do we walk together now, but we can look back on our past on that road. The fans see the result of our relationship during the concert when we perform.” He shares he also enjoys watching the process of the audience becoming a fan. He said, “At first, they’re just a member of the audience, but they become a fan after seeing the performance. They become interested and learn more about the artist. They progressively go on the same path as the artist, and when they go to the concert, they will feel like they helped create that stage. They’ve been supporting us, so we can feel the same emotions.”

