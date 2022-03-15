EXO’s Kai tests positive for COVID-19

On March 15, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding artist Kai’s health status. As per the statement, the ‘Peaches’ and ‘Mmmh’ artist was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 14. Following this, Kai is said to have halted all ongoing activities. The artist is receiving home treatment as advised by the health authorities.

SM Entertainment has mentioned how they will continue to comply with the government’s quarantine guidelines and take the health of Kai as the top priority. Kai is said to have completed 2 doses of the vaccine and will halt all activities for recovery.

Read the agency’s full statement below.

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

EXO's Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 14.

Kai has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is currently receiving treatment at home following the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and all his schedules have been suspended.

We will strictly follow the quarantine guidelines, and we will do our best to focus on Kai’s recovery, considering the health and safety of our artists as our top priority.

Thank you.”

EXO member Kai released his second mini-album ‘Peaches’ on November 30, 2021, after debuting with ‘KAI’ the previous year. He has continued to remain an inspiring figure in the K-pop industry for his dance and fashion.

