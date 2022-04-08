EXO’s Lay announces departure from SM Entertainment

On April 8, 2022, Lay addressed his fans via a handwritten letter. In an Instagram post captioned “This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received.”, EXO member Lay Zhang, also known by his real name Zhang Yixing, has announced his departure from the entertainment giant SM Entertainment which is home to the group EXO Lay is a part of.

The letter is in English and holds the dear message of his journey as a member of EXO and as an employee of SM Entertainment. He promises to continue to be a family member of the group in China, It also mentions how Lay will continue to be Lay whenever his other members need him indicating his wishes to promote as a part of the group whenever required. He has closed off the letter with the signature EXO saying of ‘사랑하자’ that is saranghaja meaning “let’s love”.

Notably, the news comes on the 10th debut anniversary of EXO that has become one of the most appreciated and loved K-pop groups in the world. Lay himself has expanded his versatile work by taking on multiple projects as well as establishing his own artist agency, Chromosome Entertainment Group in China. He continues to flourish as an actor as well as release more music as a solo artist.

EXO is expected to release full group music this year and it is unknown whether Lay will be a part of the following releases.

