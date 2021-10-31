EXO’s Sehun and Kang Ha Neul starrer ‘Pirates: The Goblin Flag’ CONFIRMS release on THIS day

On October 29th, Lotte Entertainment said, "The return of 'The Pirates', which marked a mark in the Korean entertainment blockbuster, 'Pirates: The Goblin Flag' has been confirmed to be released on February 1st, 2022. 'Pirates: The Goblin Flag' is a sequel to 'Pirates: The Bandit Who Goes to the Sea' (2014). It depicts the spectacular adventures of pirates who gather in the sea to become the owner of the royal treasure that has disappeared without a trace.

An action-adventure film with three elements, including a story of fresh ideas, a corps of charming characters, and a spectacular sight that unfolds on the stage of the sea. The story begins when Mu Chi (Kang Ha Neul), the leader of the bandits who claims to be the first sword of Goryeo, meets Hae Rang (Han Hyo Joo), a pirate leader in an unexpected incident, and gets on a boat.

The adventure unfolding in the middle of the sea based on an interesting imagination will provide an even more exhilarating cinematic experience with the development of tension and pleasant laughter and exhilarating action spectacles. Here, Han Hyo Joo as Haerang, the owner of the pirate ship who calmed the sea from the river sky to the sea as the leader of the Uijeok gang, Lee Kwang Soo as the pirate king’s dream tree, Kwon Sang Woo as the treasure-seeking traitor Rev Heung Soo, Chae Soo Bin as the born con artist Haegeum, and Bal Baek Jong.

A fresh meeting of the leading actors in Chungmuro, who combines acting skills and personality, from Oh Sehun (EXO) as Han Gung, a famous shooter in the show, Kim Seong Oh as Kang Seop, Mu Chi's right arm, to Park Ji Hwan as the pirates' Stonefist Angler, is a unique synergy and ensemble unique to 'Pirates: Goblin Flag'.

'Pirates: Goblin Flag', which returns with such powerful fun and chemistry, will surely open the door to the new year in 2022 and fascinate the hearts of the audience.

