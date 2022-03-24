EXO’s Sehun CONFIRMED to take on a lead role in TVING’s upcoming romance drama

On March 24, media outlets reported that EXO’s youngest member Sehun has been approached for his first lead role in a romance drama. Soon, SM Entertainment confirmed the same by revealing that indeed Sehun will be taking up his next acting role in ‘Love, Hara High School’. The main character is named Go Yoo and is taken up by the singer.

‘Love, Hara High School’ (literal title) is a high school romance drama set in Hara High School and will be run by TVING as an original. It will contain stories of students who are 18-years-old and cannot give up on their love or friendship. A unique concept of cellular memory that can be transferred through organ transplant.

Go Yoo is in the second year of his high school and is a part of the basketball team that he joined in order to grow tall. Even after not studying, he manages to score average marks and is usually too busy to date. His charm is spent on trying to protect his friend Joon Hee. The friends end up with a kidney transplant between them. Now, with a cellular memory, Go Yoo and Joon Hee become rivals vying for the attention of their class’ number 1 student, So Yeon.

The filming for the drama is expected to begin in April while the drama will air sometime later this year.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’