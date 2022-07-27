EXO’s Sehun joins rising stars Jo Joon Young & Jang Yeo Bin in TVING’s teen romance drama ‘All That We Loved’

The TVING drama 'All That We Loved' is the romance of 18-year-olds who cannot give up on love and friendship. Best friends Go Yoo (EXO’s Sehun) and Go Jun Hee (Jo Joon Young) form a love triangle with transfer student Han So Yeon (Jang Yeo Bin). Go Yoo is popular among female students.

Jun Hee is number one in the school, and she has a lot more to see than she loves. Because of his weakness, he receives a kidney transplant from Yoo. He suffers from cellular memory syndrome, which is becoming more and more hereditary. Soyeon is so pretty that anyone can look back. She is elite enough to compete with Jun Hee for first place in the entire school, but she keeps her secrets and doesn't get along well with people.

Sehun is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, model and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub-group EXO-K and sub-unit EXO-SC. Apart from his group's activities, Sehun has also starred in various television dramas and films such as ‘Secret Queen Makers’ (2018) ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018). In 2021, he starred in the fantasy movie ‘Catman’ which was released and became one of the first works released in China that has a South Korean star involved after the Korean Wave restriction in China. Later the same year, he played a supporting role in the SBS drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’. In 2022, Sehun made his cinema debut in the movie ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’.

Jo Joon Young is a South Korean actor. He was born on December 26, 2002 and made his acting debut in 2020. Since then, he has appeared in a handful of television dramas, including ‘Live On’ (2020) and ‘Dear M’ (2021).

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin star in the mysterious 1st teaser for tvN’s new drama ‘Blind’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.