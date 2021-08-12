EXO’s Sehun, Kang Ha Neul and others confirmed to join the upcoming tvN’s ‘House on Wheels’ spin off

It was confirmed on August 11 that nine actors including Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang-woo, Chae Soo Bin, EXO's Sehun, Kim Seong-oh, Park Ji-hwan, and Kim Ki-doo who appear in the movie 'Pirates: Goblin Flag' (hereinafter 'Pirates 2') have recently been confirmed. It has been confirmed that the filming of tvN's 'House on Wheels Season 3' has been completed.

tvN's 'House on Wheels' is a variety program where you can travel around the country in a house on wheels and invite your loved ones to live the day, and season 2 ended in June. 'House on Wheels 3' is scheduled to premiere in October, and Im Si Wan, who was with season 2, got off due to drama schedule issues.

However, actors Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang-woo, Chae Soo Bin, EXO's Sehun, Kim Seong-oh, Park Ji-hwan, and Kim Ki-doo are not the first guests of tvN's 'House on Wheels 3'. 'House on Wheels 3', in which the movie 'Pirates 2' team appears, is a spin-off program with the concept of living without an owner in 'House on Wheels' by borrowing a key from regular cast members Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won. Therefore, Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won did not join the movie 'Pirates 2' team.

'Pirates: Goblin Flag' ('Pirates 2') is a comic action-adventure work that deals with the thrilling and exhilarating story of those who gather to the sea to claim the last treasure of the Goryeo royal family that has disappeared without a trace since the founding of the Joseon Dynasty.

'Pirates: The Goblin Flag' has now been filmed, and tvN's 'I Will Rent You A House on Wheels' starring the actors is scheduled to air during the Chuseok holiday in September.

