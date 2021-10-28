EXO’s Sehun stars in chic still cuts from ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’

Make way for actor Oh Sehun. EXO’s maknae, superstar, singer, rapper, model and actor. The talent of Sehun knows no bounds as he forges ahead in his sparkling career. Now making his much-awaited return to the acting world following his successful run in web dramas. He will be taking on the supporting role of Hwang Chi Hyung in SBS’ ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ alongside leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong.

The first still cuts of Sehun’s character show him in à la mode light. Dressed in stylish outfits, Sehun channels his inner charm while working away in the fashion company. Sehun’s Hwang Chi Hyung is a new employee in ‘The One’ which is led by Song Hye Kyo’s Ha Young Eun.

Being the son of the CEO of the company, fans are excited to see new sides of Sehun that will be revealed through the character.

As previously disclosed, Sehun’s character is success-driven and focused which can be seen in the stills where is intently worrying about his choices. Sehun himself has previously talked about how his character is curt and honest, much like himself, as Hwang Chi Hyung only acts cute sometimes.

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ opens up the story of Song Hye Kyo (Ha Young Eun) and Jang Ki Yong (Yoon Jae Guk) whose romance takes an unexpected turn. Song Hye Kyo will be the team leader of a fashion company while Jang Ki Yong will be a freelance photographer.

The upcoming SBS drama is set to air on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong adorn somber expressions in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ character posters

Are you looking forward to Sehun’s acting in this drama? Let us know below.