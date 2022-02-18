EXO’s Suho announces first official schedule after his return from the military

EXO-Ls you have something very exciting waiting for you. EXO’s leader Suho has returned from his mandatory military service after serving for 19 months and will be greeting his fans through a special livestream. Taking on a fresh concept of a job interview-like meeting, fans will be able to meet Suho virtually on February 19 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) through the official EXO YouTube channel.

‘SUHO's resume for EXO-L Inc.’ will be a broadcast that will see the 30 years old singer take on the role of a job seeker who is applying for a position at ‘EXO-L Inc.’ It conceptualises the new age format of a virtual interview for a job. Here, the member is expected to take on fun activities like writing his self-resume, a self-introduction talk, random Q&A and a mission corner. This will be his first official schedule since returning from the military.

Suho was officially discharged from his social service duty on February 14 and the fans welcomed him with warm gestures by trending hashtags like #SuHomecoming and more worldwide. The artist also penned a sweet letter on his return where he talked about missing his dear fans and how he dreamt of having a concert. He also revealed to have been preparing for a present and we think the next solo album might be on the way. Ending with the signature motto of EXO, “We are one. Let’s love.”, Suho reiterated how he missed the silver lights that are the supportive lightsticks of his fans.

