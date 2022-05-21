EXO’s Suho charms audience at Stanford University’s Korean studies conference as a K-pop representative

On May 19, local time, EXO leader Suho attended the Stanford University’s Korean studies conference to talk about his own experience with the growth and influence of K-pop around the world. He joined SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man at the conference.

The two, along with Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member Sunny, were in the USA for the inauguration of the SM ENTERTAINMENT SQUARE in Los Angeles. During his visit, Suho attended the conference among revered guests and speakers who had gathered for the 20th anniversary of Stanford University’s Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center’s Korea Program.

Enriching words by Suho seemed to have hit the ears of the attendees who soon saw him entertaining them with questions and quirky answers that he delivered brilliantly. Calling himself the guardian of EXO and that of K-pop, Suho did not forget to mention his lovely fans, EXO-Ls, and his members. He was joking around with the audience, making them laugh at his timely humor and creating an overall jovial speech that banked on his long running and successful experience in the industry. He gave his honest views of how he thinks music made by Koreans to be K-pop and it to be a genre that continuously evolves.

Charming as always, EXO’s leader Suho definitely went away with new fans to add to the millions of others that look up to him. SM Entertainment shared the update on their Twitter and called it, “sharing personal stories as a K-Pop artist on how he has “felt the global influence of the Korean culture in everyday life through the recreatable content.””

