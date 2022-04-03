EXO’s Suho exudes many emotions in the riveting MV teaser and concept images for new solo album ‘Grey Suit’

Suho's new solo album title song 'Grey Suit' music video teaser video, released on March 1, caught the attention of the emotional new song atmosphere and Suho's attractive visuals. The title song 'Grey Suit' is a progressive rock genre song with a lyrical band sound and dynamic string line. It was expressed sensibly by comparing it to colour.

In addition, the second teaser video for the music video for the title song 'Grey Suit' will be released on March 3rd, so it is expected to raise the anticipation for the comeback to the highest level. Meanwhile, Suho's second mini-album 'Grey Suit' contains a total of 6 songs that Suho participated in writing lyrics under the theme of 'time', and will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 4th.

Kim Jun Myeon, better known by his stage name Suho (meaning ‘guardian’ in Korean), is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’.

Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018), and ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

