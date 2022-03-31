EXO’s Suho exudes a suave aura in new concept photos for upcoming solo album ‘Grey Suit’

On March 31, SM Entertainment unveiled new concept photos for Suho’s long awaited solo comeback ‘Grey Suit’ and we cannot keep calm! In the previous teasers, he had a soft or edgy look, keeping the fans curious about the main concept and these images do the same. Here is dressed in a prussian blue suit, zebra print shirt, brown tie and the yellow tinted glasses add a contrast to his look.

Suho is expected to hold a live broadcast of 'Grey Suit' Countdown Live' to commemorate the release of his new solo album through the YouTube EXO channel from 5 pm KST on April 4th, so fans' high interest is expected. On this day's broadcast, Suho plans to tell a variety of stories related to the new album, from commentary on the new song to unboxing the album, behind the scenes of production, and spoilers for activities.

Suho's second mini-album 'Grey Suit' contains a total of 6 songs with various charms, including the title song 'Grey Suit', which foretold 'the king of emotions'. Meanwhile, Suho's second mini-album 'Grey Suit' will be released on April 4 at 6 pm on various music sites, and the album will be released on the same day.

Suho is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’. Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018), and ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.