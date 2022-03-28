EXO’s Suho looks absolutely charming in the first mood sampler and concept photos for ‘Grey Suit’

The mood sampler video and teaser image released through EXO's various social media handles on March 28th contain the image of Suho left alone in an achromatic space, amplifying the curiosity about the new album. 'Grey Suit' will be released on April 4th.

Suho's second mini-album 'Grey Suit', which will be released on April 4, contains a total of 6 songs with the theme of 'time'. The title song 'Grey Suit' is a progressive rock genre song that harmonises with a lyrical band sound and a dynamic string line, and Suho's sweet vocals and delicate singing catch the ears.

In particular, in the lyrics that Suho participated in writing, he added charm by sensually expressing the feelings that became more and more colourful through the person he met again after the empty grey time that seemed to have stopped.

Suho was introduced as the tenth member of EXO on February 15, 2012. The group debuted in April 2012 with the extended play ‘Mama’ with him as their leader. In April 2015, he was a regular cast member in the KBS variety show ‘Fluttering India’, where they explored a few places in Mumbai, India. In March 2016, Suho made his big screen debut in the indie film ‘One Way Trip’, which premiered at the 20th Busan International Film Festival. In April 2016, he was confirmed to be starring in the web drama ‘How Are U Bread’.

In May 2018, Suho returned to the small screen with the South Korean adaptation of the 2012 Japanese drama ‘Rich Man, Poor Woman’, playing the role of an IT company founder (portrayed by Shun Oguri in the original). Suho also starred in ‘Student A’, a film adaptation of a webtoon, released in June 2018. From July to August 2018, Suho starred in the musical ‘The Man Who Laughs’ in the role of Gwynplaine, a pure character with a monster-like face.

