EXO’s Suho to release second solo album in April

On February 20, SM Entertainment surprised fans with a teaser signalled EXO’s Suho’s comeback. With just the group’s leader’s name as the caption, the teaser gave no further details about Suho’s comeback. Nearly 3 weeks later, we finally have an update! On March 10, a media outlet reported that Suho’s second solo album will be releasing in April.

In response to the reports, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing, “Suho is preparing a solo album with the aim of making a comeback in April. Please show lots of interest.”

Suho is a singer, songwriter, and actor. The idol debuted as the leader of EXO in 2012, and went on to make his debut as a soloist in 2020, with his EP ‘Self-Portrait’ released in March of that year, and its lead single ‘Let’s Love’. With his solo release, Suho became the fourth member of EXO to make his debut as a soloist. The EP debuted at the top of the Gaon Album Chart, and also made him the first EXO member to win all three main music shows in Korean broadcast during the week.

Apart from music, Suho made his big screen debut with the indie film ‘One Way Trip’ in March 2016, also starred in the web drama ‘How Are U Bread’ in the same year. He had his first main role in a television series in 2017, with ‘The Universe’s Star’.

EXO’s Suho enlisted as a public service worker in May 2020 for his mandatory military service, and was discharged last month, in February 2022.

