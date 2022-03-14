EXO’s Suho to return with second solo mini album ‘Grey Suit’ on THIS date

On March 10, a media outlet reported that EXO’s Suho’s second solo album will be released in April. In response, his agency, SM Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing, “Suho is preparing a solo album with the aim of making a comeback in April. Please show lots of interest.”

After this confirmation, we finally have more details! On March 14 at midnight KST (March 13, 8:30 pm IST), Suho has dropped two teaser images for his upcoming comeback, sharing that he will be returning with his second mini album on April 4. Titled ‘Grey Suit’, this will be his first comeback following his solo debut two years ago, with ‘Self-Portrait’. The upcoming release will contain a total of six songs, made perfect for the warm weather with Suho’s sweet vocals.

Check out the teasers, below:

Prior to this, SM Entertainment had also dropped a teaser for Suho’s comeback on February 20, in the form of a mysterious video set in a forest, coloured in black and white. The video had also hinted about a man in a grey suit, which had raised many questions at the time. With the recent reveal about the title of Suho’s upcoming mini album, it’s quite clear what the video had been hinting at!

Debuting as the leader of EXO in 2012, Suho is a singer, songwriter, and actor. He went on to make his debut as a soloist in 2020, with his EP ‘Self-Portrait’ released in March of that year, and its lead single ‘Let’s Love’, making him the fourth member of EXO to debut as a soloist.

