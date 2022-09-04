EXO’s Suho, Seoul Vibe’s Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Sang Yi and more join SBS’ new vacation variety series

SBS will release a new travel reality series 'More Than Best Friends Taking Off : If I Go Just Once’ in October. 'If I Go Just Once' is a 'travel reality entertainment' in which Korea's representative young actors, who are friends but have never been on a proper trip, go to an unknown destination. Actors Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoo Young, Lim Ji Yeon, EXO's Suho and Cha Seo Won appear.

The six actors, who do not seem to have anything in common, are 'Han Yejong' alumni, but they are friends in the entertainment industry who have become friends through movies and musicals. In fact, we all go on a 'friendship trip' to Queensland, Australia through 'If I Go Just Once' because they have never traveled to an unfamiliar place together. 'If I Go Just Once' is directed by Lee Ji Won, who planned and directed 'Law of the Jungle'.

Suho is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit Exo-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’. Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018), and ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

Lee Kyu Hyung is a South Korean actor. Though primarily a musical actor, Lee Kyu Hyung has also appeared in a variety of Korean films and dramas. In 2017, he shot to fame with his portrayal of Yoo Han Yang in tvN's television series ‘Prison Playbook’ (2017). He is well known for portraying a wide spectrum of roles on stage and screen.

ALSO READ: 2 Baddies: NCT 127 members are a sight to see in the latest ‘NEOSEOUL OUTRO’ teaser

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.