EXO’s Suho sets a contrasting mood for his upcoming solo comeback in the teaser schedule poster

The schedule poster for EXO's Suho's new solo album 'Grey Suit', which will make a comeback on April 4, has been released. It contains a schedule for opening various contents, such as a mood sampler, teaser image, and a music video teaser for the title song, increasing expectations for a comeback.

Suho's second mini-album 'Grey Suit' consists of a total of 6 songs, including the title song 'Grey Suit' of the same name. Meanwhile, Suho's second mini-album 'Grey Suit' will be released on April 4 at 2:30 pm IST on various music sites, and the album will be released on the same day.

Kim Junmyeon, better known by his stage name Suho (meaning guardian in Korean), is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit Exo-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’. Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018), and ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

EXO consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The band was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. Their music—released and performed in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese—primarily incorporates pop, hip-hop, and R&B, including elements of electronic dance music genres such as house and trap. The band ranked as one of the top five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018 and have been labelled ‘Kings of K-pop’ and the ‘Biggest boyband in the world’ by various media outlets.

