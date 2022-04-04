EXO’s Suho slowly loses all the bright colours from his world in emotional MV for ‘Grey Suit’; WATCH

On April 4, SM Entertainment unveiled a unique MV for EXO’s Suho’s new comeback ‘Grey Suit’ and the sweet lyrics had us feeling the same as him. The song had an emo rock feel to it with a sentimental instrumental added to it, giving the listeners some tension before the release in the chorus. The lyrics talk about Suho experiencing a loss of colours after the love of his life leaves him and how the two worlds were contrasting and he’d rather be with her than experience the colourless world.

The MV showed two sides of him- the heartbroken boy and the emotional man. The heartbroken kid still had colours in his world as long as he had her but soon, his world turned grey and he understood her importance in his life. The song as well as the MV has an impact on the listener as they experience the heartbreak along with him. In true SM ballad style, the sliding vocals paired with the electric guitar, drums and bass creates a new feeling.

Suho is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’. Outside of his musical career, Suho has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ (2016), ‘The Universe's Star’ (2017), ‘Rich Man’ (2018), ‘Middle School Girl A’ (2018), and ‘How Are U Bread’ (2020).

Suho also plans to release an MV for the B-Side ‘Hurdle’ on April 7 so mark your calendars.

ALSO READ: Here’s the April 2022 K-Pop comebacks featuring EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.