EXO’s Xiumin aka Kim Minseok announces solo debut with ‘Brand New’ mini-album releasing on THIS date

EXO-Ls we bring you happy news! EXO’s oldest member and a third of EXO-CBX, Xiumin will be the next in line to release his solo music. Becoming the seventh person from the nine-piece to debut solo, Xiumin has announced his album for a late September release.

‘Brand New’, set to be Xiumin’s debut solo album, has been revealed to be releasing on September 26. The teaser photo displays the sight of multicolored flowers, much like the aim of the record which will focus on Xiumin’s charms. Unique lettering has been used to denote the words ‘brand’ and ‘new’.

Check out the photo below.

This marks an important step in Xiumin’s career who is known to release popular tracks as previously released solo songs, OSTs, participation in musicals, collaborations and more while also being an active member of EXO and its sub-unit EXO-CBX.

Meant to be a gift for his fans, Xiumin will wrap 5 varied songs for them to enjoy. Interestingly, he has already revealed one of the tracks as he performed the B-side song 'Serenity' at 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON' held on August 20. The song received a grand and positive response from the audiences who appreciated his sincere vocals that shone through during the stage show.

After returning from his mandatory military service on December 6, 2020, Xiumin has taken part in various projects. The eyes are now on the EXO member who will carry on the legacy of successful and popular debuts in the boy group that has been a K-pop favourite, around the globe. Pre-order for the album has already begun and we are sure the fans are already awaiting the 5 songs on ‘Brand New’.

