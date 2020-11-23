EXO’s Xiumin becomes 1st band member to finish military duty; SM Entertainment DISCLOSES his return date

EXO’s Xiumin is set to return back home after completing his military service. The pop icon’s agency SM Entertainment recently revealed details of his return. Scroll down to read what they said.

EXO’s Xiumin will be discharged from the military in line with COVID-19 regulations. On November 23, SM Entertainment stated via Soompi that “Xiumin is currently on a final leave and will be discharged on December 6 without returning to the base. This is in accordance with instructions aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no separate discharge event.”

Xiumin joined the army last year on May 7. During his service, he participated in Return: The Promise of the Day, a musical put on within the military. As the oldest member of EXO, Xiumin will be the first member to complete his military duties. Fellow member D.O. enlisted last July and is scheduled to be discharged in January 2021. Suho and Chen enlisted this May and October, respectively.

In fact, back in May when EXO leader Suho was off to complete his mandatory military enlistment, the pop icon received an emotional farewell from his band members. His fellow band members--Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun--all came together to bid him farewell. EXO shared a few pictures from the farewell through Instagram. EXO member Lay, who couldn't make it to the farewell, took to Instagram and shared one photo from the farewell to wish his band's leader. "Let’s love, have a safe trip leader," he wrote before he bid him farewell. Suho also took to Instagram and shared a picture of EXO’s official lightstick to announce he's off to military service. “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love,” he captioned the photo.

