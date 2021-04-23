EXO’s Xiumin in discussion to play the lead in popular Greek musical, Hadestown

The EXO singer and actor is in talks to show off his talent on a theatrical stage. Read on to know more.

Since getting discharged from the military in December 2020, Xiumin has been a bit busy. He released an OST for the hit show Mr. Queen on Jan 31, titled ‘To My One And Only You’. He has also told his fans to look forward to his future plans. On April 22, reports were released that Xiumin has been offered a role for the Greek musical, Hadestown.

Hadestown is a popular and critically acclaimed musical revolving around the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, where he travels to the underworld to rescue the love of his life and fiance, Eurydice. Orpheus is a prophet, a legendary musician and poet in ancient Greek religion, who even though clumsy, always dreams and sees the best in people. It’s an adaptation of Anais Mitchell, the singer-songwriter’s concept album with the same name. Xiumin has been offered the role of the lead, Orpheus. This isn’t the first time that the singer/actor will be stepping up on the theatrical stage. He has previously played the role of an army leader in a musical called ‘Return’.

‘Hadestown’ has even won as many as eight Tony Awards (awards that recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre) and 14 nominations. The play is set during the time of the Great Depression and is scheduled to premiere in August this year. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Xiumin has been confirmed as a cast member and part of the panel for the show ‘Night With Shin’, produced by Channel S.

How excited are you to watch Xiumin in a musical? Did you know he was a theatrical actor too? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

