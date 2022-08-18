EXO’s Xiumin to release first solo album; SM Entertainment confirms

On August 18, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report stating that boy group EXO’s member Xiumin is gearing up to release his first solo album in September. Following this, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news with multiple other media outlets.

The agency stated, “EXO’s Xiumin is preparing for his first solo album with the goal of releasing it at the end of September.” Xiumin has released solo music previously, including original soundtracks for K-Dramas, but his upcoming release will mark his official solo album. With this, Xiumin is set to become EXO’s seventh member to release a solo album, joining fellow members Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, Lay, Kai and D.O.

Xiumin first debuted in 2012, as a member of SM Entertainment’s boy group, EXO with their single ‘Mama’. In 2016, along with fellow members Chen and Baekhyun, Xiumin debuted in the group’s first sub-unit, EXO-CBX, with their first extended play ‘Hey Mama!’.

In 2015, Xiumin went on to make his musical theatre debut, in the music ‘School OZ’. In the same year, the EXO member took on a leading role in the web drama ‘Falling for Challenge’, for which he also released his first ever solo song ‘You Are the One’ as a soundtrack.

The following year, Xiumin made his big screen debut in the movie ‘Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River’, alongside Yoo Seung Ho. In 2019, Xiumin went on to release a solo single ‘You’ through SM Station. While carrying out his mandatory military service, Xiumin also starred in the army musical ‘Return: The Promise of That Day’.

Stay tuned for more updates about Xiumin’s upcoming solo album!

