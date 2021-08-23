EXO's Xiumin has reportedly recovered from Covid 19

On August 22, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed with news outlets MK Sports and MBN Star that Xiumin has completely recovered. The singer was announced to be positive for Covid-19 on August 5 after he underwent a PCR test on experiencing some symptoms of the virus.

On the same day, the member took to his Bubble account to share his health status with fans along with a picture of himself. The post said ‘I have returned healthily, I am sorry to have made you worried’. Fans took a sigh of relief as Xiumin fought the virus safely and are also happy to see how informing fans was his top priority as soon as he recovered.

The artist seemed to have taken the selca while sitting in a car, making a finger heart for his fans.

Xiumin first got tested for the virus on July 29 while he was practising for his musical but his results came out negative at first. Once Xiumin was tested positive for the virus, all EXO members and SM Entertainment’s staff along with 23 other people associated with the musical ‘Hadestown’ underwent testing and were fortunately tested negative.

All of Xiumin’s activities were immediately halted and rescheduled in order to follow the guidelines given by health authorities to ensure the artists’ speedy recovery.

Fans are relieved that Xiumin is in good health now and can be back to doing what he loves. The musical starring Xiumin, ‘Hadestown’ was originally planned to start on August 24, but will now open on September 7.

ALSO READ- Dear Oppa: Before military enlistment, an Indian EXO L wishes EXO's Chanyeol return with good health, strength

Are you excited for 'Hadestown'? Let bus know in the comments below.