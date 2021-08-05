EXO’s Xiumin tests positive for Covid 19; Singer to be in quarantine

Adding to the increasing list of Covid-19 cases in the South Korean entertainment industry, EXO’s Xiumin is said to have tested positive for the virus. On 5 August, Xiumin’s label, SM Entertainment released a statement saying that the singer underwent an additional PCR test after experiencing some symptoms on 4 August and was confirmed as a positive case on the 5th.

Previously, the musical actor had tested negative after taking an antigen test on the 29th of the last month, when he was set to be present for practicing for his musical show. He will be halting all scheduled activities and promotional events immediately. All the other EXO members and staff working with them have been asked to self-quarantine and take necessary precautions.

The statement from SM Entertainment reads,

“This is SM Entertainment.

Xiumin was diagnosed with Covid-19 today (August 5).

Xiumin performed a Covid-19 antigen test (PCR) test for musical practice on July 29 and received a negative result.

In addition, all broadcast programs in which Xiumin is appearing have been notified of this fact, and some cast members and staff related to the musical 'Hadestown', who he recently practiced together with, will be tested for Covid-19.

Xiumin will immediately stop all schedules and actively follow the instructions and procedures of the quarantine authorities, and we will do our best for the artist to recover quickly.

We apologize for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best to ensure the health and safety of all our artists and staff by thoroughly following the quarantine guidelines.”

We wish Xiumin a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: BTOB's Minhyuk shares Covid 19 recovery journey; REQUESTS fans to stay safe