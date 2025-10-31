EXO sells out EXO’verse fan meeting during fan club pre-sale amid dispute with Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin

The EXO power sustains. As of October 31, the fans of the famed K-pop boy group EXO have officially sold out all the seats for their upcoming fan meeting in December. Previously, it was announced that six members of the team would be participating in their promotions starting this year-end, when they will finally reunite with their fandom. Members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin were left out of the announcement, and a statement war ensued between the two sides. Now, despite earlier concerns, the tickets for EXO’verse, scheduled for December 14, 2025, at 2 pm and 7 pm, have all been sold out.

The fan club pre-sale for EXO’verse began on October 30, and shortly after, it went out of stock! To be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, SM Entertainment confirmed the sold-out status of the fan meeting on October 31. The last such event held by the group was the ONE fan meeting held in April 2024. This time, Chinese member Lay has gladly joined the group celebrations and also plans to be a part of the upcoming comeback, their first in many years as a team.

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin try to get included in EXO’s plans

Meanwhile, the dispute with EXO-CBX unit members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin is continuing, with both sides not claiming responsibility for the lack of involvement in the concert and album prep. INB100, the trio’s new agency, continues to claim that they have emptied all schedules for the artists in December, to facilitate their participation in EXO promotions. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has claimed that the three have broken trust and hurt the other members as well as fans, while also not paying their 10% dues according to their contract with the agency.

With the intent to join the project, as well as the practical difficulties that stand in the way of the three, many fans are worried about the possibility of them being a part of the 2026 first-quarter album.

