EXO shares personal invitation with EXO-Ls for upcoming fan meet EXO’ CLOCK, shares platform for live stream

K-pop group EXO is all set to meet fans at their upcoming fan meeting EXO’ CLOCK this April. The fan meeting will be held on two consecutive days - Saturday and Sunday on April 8 and 9. EXO members Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Xiumin, D.O, Suho, Sehun, Kai and Chen recently recorded and shared a personal invitation to the said fan meeting on their official SNS. EXO members start the message with their signature greeting - ‘We are one. Hello! This is EXO.’ Group leader Suho then took over and told fans that the group will finally be holding EXO’ CLOCK to meet EXO-Ls.

EXO’s invitation

EXO’s lead vocalist Chen then shared the details of the fan meeting and revealed that it will be held on April 9 and 10 at the KSPO Dome. He also added that the vent is being held to commemorate the group’s 11th debut anniversary. EXO’s dancer Kai then shared with fans his hope to make the day a memorable one for the group and their fans especially given how long it has been since the two had a chance to interact.

How to stream the EXO' CLOCK live?

The message took an interesting turn when Xiumin shared that the days will be lined up with a variety of fun activties. The best, most-awaited part of the message came when EXO member Chanyeol shared that the fan meeting can be streamed live on ‘Beyond Live’ by fans across the world. The group concluded by asking EXO-Ls if they were ready to greet this warm spring. Beyond Live is a live concert streaming online platform started by the collaborative effort of Naver and SM Entertainment.

EXO members have been fairly active on their official SNS since February 2023. Group member Baekhyun completed his military commitments and was discharged on February 5, 2023. EXO member Kai has had quite an eventful year so far. The South Korean singer and dancer released his solo album ‘Rover’ earlier this month on March 13. The album’s lead single ‘Rover’ is one of the most popular tracks on the album.

