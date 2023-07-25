EXO shows support to D.O. at VIP premiere of film The Moon; Check out Suho and Kai's special appearance

EXO members Sehun, Chen, Xiumin, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun attended the VIP premiere of D.O. starrer The Moon on July 25. To show their love and support to D.O. aka Do Kyung Soo on his movie premiere most of the members were present at the venue. However, Kai and Suho couldn't attend the show. D.O. took to Instagram to share his members' pictures from his special day.

EXO members at the VIP premiere of D.O.'s The Moon

On July 25, The Moon starring Do Kyung Soo of EXO held its VIP premiere at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. EXO members Sehun, Chen, Xiumin, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun attend the premiere. The EXO members posed for the pictures at the photo booth and stunned the media with their amazing visuals. D.O. took to Instagram to share a picture of EXO members with a surprising twist with Suho and Kai. Suho couldn't make it to the event, whereas Kai is currently serving in the military. The story gained massive attention given the members were not even present at the venue. This surprised the EXO fans as the two members were edited so well to the picture. Member Chanyeol also reposted the same edit on his story.

About The Moon

D.O. goes on an extremely difficult and thrilling mission as the Astronaut Sun Woo on The Moon. Woori, Korea's first manned spaceship to explore the moon, runs into a solar wind that wasn't foreseen and runs into difficulty. While Sun Woo is stranded alone on the moon he still finds the will to complete his mission without forgetting his sense of duty as an astronaut. The thrilling cinematography of the film illustrating the universal and outer spatial bodies makes it even more anticipating. The Moon is set in 2030 where Jae Guk, played by Sol Kyung Gu, the former head of the Space Center, is trying his utmost to find Sun Woo and bring him back safely. Kim Hee Ae appears to be the National Aeronautics and Space Administration director Moon Young. The Moon is scheduled to premiere nationwide in South Korea on August 2, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY's agency files for trademark rights of group's name in four countries; ATTRAKT's attorney explains