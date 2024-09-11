EXO star Baekhyun's agency INB100 vows 'strong legal action' against 'malicious slander'; Check FULL statement

On September 4, INB100, the agency representing EXO’s Baekhyun, issued a strong statement addressing the ongoing issue of malicious slander and defamation targeting the artist.

The full statement from INB100 read:

“Hello, This is INB100.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to fans who have always shown immense love and support for our artist Baekhyun. Thanks to this love, Baekhyun has been able to continue his successful activities with his recently released fourth mini album Hello, World.

However, it is unfortunate that malicious slander, the spread of false information, insults, and defamatory posts and comments about Baekhyun have been continuously and indiscriminately circulated through online communities, portal sites, social media, YouTube, and other platforms.

With the help of professional agencies, we have tracked IP addresses and have already taken strong legal action against some of these offenders. We will continue to file lawsuits in the future. We emphasize that we will take strict legal measures without any warnings, leniency, or settlements.

We would like to inform you that public defamation based on facts or false information through information and communication networks with the intent to slander is a clear illegal act and will be subject to strong legal action.

Our company will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist. Thank you.”

Following the success of his earlier solo albums Delight and Bambi, Baekhyun recently made a comeback with Hello, World, which continues to captivate fans with its sound and innovative music video. The title track Pineapple Slice from this album shows Baekhyun’s signature blend of sensual performance and captivating vocals.

Watch the music video for Baekhyun’s Pineapple Slice here:

Meanwhile, Baekhyun, born Byun Baekhyun on May 6, 1992, is a renowned K-pop singer, songwriter, and actor. As a member of EXO, EXO-K, and EXO-CBX, Baekhyun has made significant contributions to the industry. His solo career, starting with his debut EP City Lights in 2019, has been marked by impressive sales and critical acclaim, solidifying his position as one of the leading solo artists in South Korea.

As the agency intensifies its legal efforts, it is clear that protecting Baekhyun’s reputation and ensuring his well-being remains a top priority. Fans are encouraged to support the artist and stand against the spread of misinformation.

