EXO take their FIRST win for Don't Fight The Feeling on Music Bank; SEVENTEEN, TWICE & more perform

EXO wins with 6720 points on Music Bank. Read on to find out.

EXO's highly anticipated comeback, their 9th debut anniversary album Don't Fight The Feeling is earning praise across all quarters. It is heartwarming to see EXO-Ls respond with genuine love and warmth towards their favourite artists. A special album and their first major group comeback since Obsession in 2019, Don't Fight The Feeling is essentially a love letter dedicated to their beloved fanbase EXO-L, thanking them for being by their side for nine years now.

The June 18 episode of Music Bank featured BTS' summer bop Butter going up against EXO’s 'Sci-fi meets K-pop vibe' track, Don’t Fight The Feeling as candidates for the first place. EXO took their first win for Don’t Fight the Feeling with 6,720 points over 4,424 points for Butter. That's not all, this week's Music Bank featured some of our favourite artists who lit the stage on fire with their incredibly amazing performances as well.

On this week's episode, GOT7's BamBam debuted his peppy and pleasing solo song "riBBon", SEVENTEEN performed their sentimental R&B comeback song "Ready to Love", Brave Girls returned with their new song "Chi Mat Ba Ram", UP10TION performed to their comeback song "Spin Off", ONEWE came back with "Rain to Be", and fishingirls made a comeback with "Fishing King". TWICE also won hearts with an amazing performance of "Alcohol Free".

