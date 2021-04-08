EXOLs rejoice! Nation's Pick EXO announces comeback in celebration of 9th debut anniversary

EXO has officially announced their comeback!

Right when we thought EXO had showered more than enough love for EXO-Ls, the group came through with much much more than fans ever could have imagined. After Baekhyun's comeback with 'Bambi', Chanyeol's SM Station track 'Tomorrow' and the enlistment of both idols to the military (Chanyeol has already enlisted whereas Baekhyun is due to enlist on his birthday), EXO has officially announced their comeback in celebration of the 9-year anniversary of their debut!

In an official tweet through EXO's Twitter handle, captioned "210408 EXO 9th Anniversary" along with a gif of an extraordinary EXO space cake, EXO-Ls were first alerted of the comeback. However, not much was revealed just yet. On the morning of the 8th of April, 2021, SM Entertainment said, "EXO is preparing to release a new album in the first half of this year." In a follow-up video by the members themselves, captioned "L-1485 Spoiler", Chanyeol, Sehun, D.O, Xiumin, Baekhyun and Kai are seen on set for shooting a music video. Hearing them introduce themselves as EXO hits different, especially knowing that this is their first comeback in a very long time.

You can watch the video here:

Credits :SMTOWN

