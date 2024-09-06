Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun brings sultry vibes with a sweet twist in Pineapple Slice MV from 4th solo album Hello, World

EXO’s Baekhyun has finally released the music video for Pineapple Slice from his solo comeback album Hello, World. Serving as the title track for the record, the music video combines the artist’s steamy performance with otherworldly vocals, leaving fans wanting more.

Hello, World is Baekyun’s 4th mini-album following City Lights, Delight, and Bambi.

Watch Pineapple Slice music video here-