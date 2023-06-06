EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin hit back at SM Entertainment’s claims of fair contracts; Allege coercion

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin have expressed their opinions on SM Entertainment’s claims surrounding the renewal of their contracts and the three members’ recent complaint to the Fair Trade Commission asking for a look into all SM artists’ contracts.

EXO-CBX’s stand

While the three singers stated that SM Entertainment violated Fair Trade Commission’s correction order, the agency said that the members are ignoring the Supreme Court’s ruling. Now, the new statement from EXO-CBX says that the 2018 case differed from theirs as it concerned a Chinese member (Tao). However, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin are all Korean artists with Baekhyun being a part of the group’s Korean division right from the start. They have also claimed that as Chen and Xiumin’s overseas promotions were not decided at the time of the initial signing, the annex agreements extending contracts for three more years are unfair.

Baekhyun’s alleged renewal basis coercion

While specifying that the agency has not shared any settlement reports even after supposedly agreeing to them, the new statement by the EXO members goes on to detail the alleged pressurised signing of Baekhyun’s renewal contract while being in the military. The statement has claimed that they were made to believe that not renewing would disadvantage the remaining members or EXO. Furthermore, artist Baekhyun was allegedly made to sign so that the other members could receive their contract deposit, which they have not yet received.

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin claim that they were ‘gaslighted’, and only ended up signing renewals to stay loyal to their group and keep it intact. They allege that the contract renewals were rushed one year before the previous tenure was complete, making them question if the same was done to help with SM Entertainment’s takeover by Kakao.

Finally, they add that the agency arguing about the ‘right to read’ the artists’ own settlement reports and not actually ‘provide’ the documents, is narrow-minded and stripping them of their basic rights as artists who have worked with them for over 10 years. SM Entertainment is yet to respond to these latest claims or share an update on the settlement reports that EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have requested.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin file complaint against SM Entertainment for abuse of power; Agency responds