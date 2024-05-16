EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin's INB100 acquired by MC Mong'S ONE HUNDRED after initial denial of collusion

ONE HUNDRED, co-founded by MC Mong and Cha Ga Won, announced the acquisition of EXO's Baekhyun's entertainment label, INB100. This move adds INB100, housing EXO-CBX members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, as a subsidiary alongside Million Market and Big Planet Made.

On May 16 KST, the music industry was set abuzz with the announcement that ONE HUNDRED, the brainchild of musician/producer MC Mong and real estate mogul Cha Ga Won, had successfully acquired INB100, an entertainment label founded by none other than EXO's Baekhyun. This acquisition brings under ONE HUNDRED's umbrella the talented trio of EXO-CBX members; Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

INB100 now joins the ranks of ONE HUNDRED's subsidiaries, standing alongside the renowned Million Market and the vibrant Big Planet Made. The latter notably made headlines last year amidst allegations of attempted poaching of EXO members embroiled in contract discussions with SM Entertainment. At that time, Big Planet Made vehemently denied any such maneuver, clarifying that MC Mong's interactions with the EXO artists were purely personal in nature.

As of now, Million Market boasts MC Mong as its sole artist, while Big Planet Made's roster is an impressive lineup featuring Lee Mu Jin, VIVIZ, BE'O, Ha Sung Woon, Ren, Huh Gak, Kasper, Kany, SHINee's Taemin, Lee Soo Geun, and Lee Seung Gi.

With this latest development, ONE HUNDRED solidifies its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, offering a diverse range of talent and musical styles under its expansive umbrella.

More details about EXO’s Baekhyun’s label INB100

EXO's Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are making waves in the K-pop world with the establishment of their own label, INB100. Their journey began in June 2023 when they decided to part ways with SM Entertainment due to issues regarding overdue payments and unfavorable contracts. Baekhyun took the helm, founding INB100 on June 23 of the previous year, paving the way for their solo endeavors while maintaining ties with SM Entertainment for EXO’s group activities.

On January 8, 2024, Baekhyun officially kicked off his solo ventures under INB100, accompanied by Xiumin and Chen. Fans eagerly anticipate the unique offerings this trio will bring to the table under their newly established label.

